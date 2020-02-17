Officials: 2 shot during outside event held at college gym

ROCK HILL, S.C. (The Charlotte Observer) — Two people were shot and wounded early Sunday at a college gym in northern South Carolina.

School officials at Clinton College said the gym had been rented by an outside group for a birthday party and the people who were shot were not students, staff or faculty.

Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department told The Charlotte Observer that the shootings happened just before 1 a.m.

The college says it will have counselors available on Monday for staff and students.