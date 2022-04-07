ALLENDALE, S.C. (WSAV) – Survey teams have found damage from an EF3 tornado that tore through Allendale Tuesday afternoon.

An EF3 is classified as a strong tornado, with severe winds between 136 and 165 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, further review is required before finalizing the tornado’s strength, though a complete summary is expected by the week’s end.

In rural Allendale County Thursday, WSAV 3 spoke with the Gill family whose two mobile homes were completely destroyed by the tornado.

Family members said they are thankful their mother, Barbara Gill, was able to make it out alive. She was home Tuesday when the storm system came through, leaving her with lacerations, fractures and other injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Barbara Gill recover and rebuild.

Hear more from the Gill family tonight on WSAV at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.