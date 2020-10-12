NWS: Confirmed Tornado in SC causes damage along I-95

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Sunday afternoon a tornado warning was issued for Dillon County and caused damage along 1-95.

Courtesy: Ron Barfield
Damage in Dillon County

