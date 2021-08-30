Nurse drives 90 miles roundtrip to work and makes caps for hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WVBD) – A long trip every day to make sure that patients get the care they need through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miyoshi Thrower is a Patient Care Tech at Trident Medical Center who has been working there for 18 years. When COVID started, she began making nurses caps for her coworkers, patients, and even her patient’s families.

“Since we are covering our face, wearing our gloves, maybe we should cover our heads as well,” said Thrower.

It takes her around 30 minutes to make each cap.

“If I am adding embroidery, special requests of design, it may take me an extra 15 to 20 minutes to make,” said Thrower.

But it isn’t an easy journey for her to get to work, Thrower drives 94 miles roundtrip to work 3 days a week.

“I’ve been driving those miles for many many years — 18 years. I enjoy it the ride it gives me time to myself,” said Thrower.