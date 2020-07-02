Number of S.C. unemployment insurance claims drop, but not the decrease officials hoped for

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) releases the latest unemployment insurance (UI) claims data for the state.

According to SCDEW 16,959 people filed UI claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending June 27.

That is a 139 decrease compared to the previous week.

“While the number of people seeking first time unemployment assistance fell, the state is not seeing the movement week-over-week for which we hoped,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, SCDEW.

In the last 15 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 635,688.

graphic: SCDEW

The SCDEW has paid more than $2.72 billion in a combination of UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

If claimants have questions regarding their claims, they are urged to call the SCDEW call center at 1-866-831-1724 Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The call center will be closed Friday and Saturday in observance of Independence Day.