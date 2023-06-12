SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — $129 million—that’s how much the fiscal year 2024 budget is for the town of Hilton Head Island.

Just over $3 million of that could be key to the island’s future and the future of many local businesses.

“We should know in the next few weeks who will develop the Northpoint property behind me and how many workforce housing units it will be. It’s all part of the new budget just approved on Hilton Head Island which includes $3 million for workforce housing projects.”

Town Manager Marc Orlando said, “We are starting to see the revenues coming from the short-term rental fee, different permit and fee increases, We are starting to see that those weren’t a one-time increase in the budget they are stable, they are recurring and we are investing those in our budget.”

It’s a budget that has grown by $10 million in the last year—a budget that includes more money for long-term planning and for council strategic initiatives.

“We are building it for our community, our community is definitely our residents, our kids that are growing up here, our parents and grandparents that live here but it’s also people that are coming here to visit us and visit the island,” Orlando explained.

But when they visit will stores and restaurants have enough workers?

That’s where the $3.3 million in workforce housing dollars come in.

$1 million was earmarked for the first public-private partnership project—the Northpoint development.

“$2.3 million of those dollars are still a TBD account. We have some potential land purchases we are making,” said Orlando. “I would assume some of those funds can be used for investing in housing, roads, water, sewer, infrastructure as well as any public-private partnerships we can use with those funds.”

Orlando told News 3, “There are other solutions out there. We know at least for the town council that Northpoint is not a one-and-done project. But, coming back to the drawing board with another piece of property and other initiatives is very important.”

While workforce housing is important it won’t stop the town council from making sure the Island is still beautiful. The town has purchased another property that used to be Cracker Barrel mid-island and promises to make it greenspace. So, the hope is to get people to live here work here and enjoy the natural beauty of this island.