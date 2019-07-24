North Charleston community calling for hate crime law after transgender woman’s murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Community members are calling for a hate crime law in South Carolina after a transgender woman was murdered in North Charleston last week.

Denali Stuckey was found shot to death on the side of the road in North Charleston last weekend.

Family, friends and members of the LGBTQ community came together to remember Stuckey Monday night.

Stuckey is the 12th transgender woman to be killed in the USA, the third killed in South Carolina, this year. South Carolina is one of five states that does not have a hate crime law.

“We need those sort of protections here in South Carolina,” Chase Glenn, an LGBTQ activist said. “And so we’re asking people to reach out to their representatives and say ‘we’ve got to make that law happen now’.”

Activists are devastated that another crime like this happened at all, but especially in their own community.

“We predicted just a month ago that this wouldn’t be the last trans black murder, but the fact that we didn’t know it would be here in the Holy City is the most chilling fact of it all,” activist Vanity Reid Deterville said.

The City of North Charleston issued a statement acknowledging continued discrimination and harassment of the LGBTQ community.

This case is under investigation. So far, no one has been arrested.