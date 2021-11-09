North Carolina teen charged with murder after Myrtle Beach area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina teen was charged with murder after a Myrtle Beach area shooting Halloween weekend, according to police.

Leo Watkins, 17, of Henderson, North Carolina, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

He’s charged in connection with the shooting that killed Patrick Smith, 49, of Marshville, North Carolina, according to police.

Police were called to Shore Drive at 3 a.m. Oct. 30 and found Smith lying on the sidewalk injured.

The police report states Smith was drunk but responsive and had a broken arm.

The report also stated Smith said he was hit by a car and did not mention a gunshot wound.

The Horry County Deputy Coroner says Smith died at the hospital Sunday morning.

Watkins is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Monday afternoon.