‘No tricks, just treats’: South Carolinians owed $700 million in unclaimed property money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina State Treasurer’s Office wants to deliver cash treats this Halloween season through its unclaimed property program.

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis released the annual list of “spooky names” that are owed unclaimed money. Millions of dollars are turned over to the unclaimed property program each year by businesses that cannot locate the owners. Currently, the State Treasury office has more than $700 million in unclaimed property money to hand over to South Carolina residents.

Examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds, and forgotten utility deposits. Payments can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed property money waiting for them. This year alone the S.C. Treasurer’s Office has returned more than $380 million dollars.

See if you or someone you know made the “spooky names” list this year:

Norma J. Bates of Hilton Head Island

Zombie Bobs Pizza of Mt. Pleasant

Edna D. Fear of Georgetown

Monster Spider Jump of Spartanburg

Sharon M. Gore of West Columbia

Michael Myers of Florence

Mary Hannibal of Lamar

Kiondra Witcher of Anderson

Suzanne Bone of Charleston

Debra Graves of Fort Mill

Bloody Point Country Club of Daufuskie Island

Debbie Die of Central

Don’t see your name listed? You may still have unclaimed money to collect. Visit treasurer.sc.gov to see if a treat is waiting for you!