No masks required when Clemson University for fall semester

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University will have no widespread mask requirement and no physical distancing as classes will resume at full capacity.

The Greenville News reports that Clemson’s announcement this week comes a day after the University of South Carolina rolled back plans to require masks.

The rules are a significant department from those in place when Clemson began the 2020 school year with online classes due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

This year, Clemson plans to start in-person and on time when classes begin Aug. 18.

In a statement Wednesday, university President Jim Clements said Clemson wasn’t able to make some protective measures due to state laws.