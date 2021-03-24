No extra SC worker pay in budget now; but leaders promise it

South Carolina News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Rep.Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, right, reacts as House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, left, promises to give a raise or bonus to state employees once revenues are a little more clear during a debate on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The House was debating the state’s $9.8 billion budget for the next fiscal year. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to the state’s $9.8 billion budget.

The spending plan approved Tuesday provides small raises for most teachers and some law enforcement officers, but not for other state employees.

But Republican leaders promised either a bonus or a raise for most lower-paid state employees if somewhat rosier predictions about the state’s economy recovering from the COVID-19 downturn come true after taxes are collected this spring.

They also say they plan another round of budget talks in May or June if that extra money rolls in.

After a routine vote Wednesday, the spending plan will go to the Senate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories