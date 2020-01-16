No charges for shooter who killed man at Christmas party

by: AP News

LEXINGTON, SC (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a man who fatally shot another man at a company Christmas party won’t face criminal charges because he acted in self-defense.

Lexington police say no charges will be filed against 46-year-old Glenn Wilbur Rowe Jr. in the death of 26-year-old Wesley Warren-Camp.

Police were called to Southern Dreams Realty on Dec. 20 where they found Warren-Camp with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. 

Police say Warren-Camp and his father William Douglas Camp Jr. attacked Rowe at the party.

Rowe shot Warren-Camp in the chest.

Camp was charged with second-degree assault and battery. 

Another man at the party is also facing charges.

