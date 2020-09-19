NFL rookie donates $3K for South Carolina sportscaster’s dog

Atlanta Falcons helmet sit on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Atlanta Falcons rookie who played college football for South Carolina has paid a big chunk of the veterinary bill for a South Carolina TV sports director’s rescue dog.

The Post and Courier reports that tight end Hayden Hurst footed $3,000 of the $5,000 bill for Wilbur, an Irish settler/golden retriever mix belonging to Mike Gillespie of WOLO-TV in Columbia.

Gillespie says that when his girlfriend suggested an online fundraiser he was reluctant to tell people he couldn’t afford the emergency surgery for Wilbur. But he says they posted it Monday, it had reached $2,000 by 11 a.m. Tuesday, and then Hurst put in the rest.