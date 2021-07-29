Newspaper sues school district after superintendent resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina newspaper is suing a school district over officials’ lack of transparency in their handling of the resignation of a popular superintendent last month.

The State newspaper in Columbia says it filed the lawsuit last week against the Lexington-Richland 5 school district.

The newspaper argues that the school board approved a settlement with former superintendent Christina Melton behind closed doors.

The suit alleges that’s a violation of open meeting laws because board members didn’t hold a public discussion or vote.

Melton resigned unexpectedly last month, shortly after being named South Carolina’s Superintendent of the Year.

School board chair Jan Hammond has defended the closed-door meeting.