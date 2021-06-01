New statewide initiative destigmatizing South Carolinians in recovery for substance use disorder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Right now, there are more than 378,000 South Carolinians in recovery for substance use disorder.

Back in May, the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) launched ‘Embrace Recovery SC’. Through the initiative they are hoping to change the way people view others with substance use disorder.

DAODAS Recovery Services Coordinator Gregory Jacobs said, “The biggest obstacle is getting folks to normalize a person being in recovery.” According to Jacobs, the campaign is designed to have all South Carolinians embrace recovery.

The website highlights recovery community organizations, the language of recovery and recovery options.

One of the organizations listed on the website is The Courage Center in Lexington County. Program Manager Hunter Welch said the pandemic made things a little more tough for those in long-term recovery.

“We had to get back to basics of teaching people how to get through the next hour sober. The next day sober,” Welch said.

He said things improved when they were able to hold in-person meetings again last year. But there are still many challenges people in recovery are facing.

Both Welch and Jacobs are in long-term recovery. They hope Embrace Recovery SC will end the stigma surrounding them and the other 300,000+ South Carolinians like them.