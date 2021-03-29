New South Carolina child support portal expands options

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Individuals paying or receiving child support in the Palmetto State will have more options and convenience with a new customer service portal, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS.)

The new portal will allow 24/7 virtual access to case status which used to require users to call or visit local DSS offices. The portal can be accessed here.

Individuals have to create an account, and will then be able to access payment information, view upcoming hearings, make online payments, edit personal information, and view and print payment history. Customers will have to verify their identity on the site, then create a unique username and password to get access to the portal.

“Customer service is extremely important to DSS and the Child Support Services Division,” Tim Mose, SCDSS Child Support Services Division Director said. “To give our customers the access that they need, and that our current technology allows, we have created a Client Portal that will answer just about any question about their cases – from payments made and payment history, to upcoming hearings.”