New SC unemployment insurance claims data released, trend of decline in claims continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) released new data Thursday morning regarding unemployment insurance claims in the state.

According to officials, the number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits for the claim week ending on May 9th is 32,513, a decrease of 14,234 initial claims from the week prior.

32,513 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina filed an initial claim during the claim week, May 3 – May 9.

The SCDEW executive director, Dan Ellzey, says these new numbers correlate to a portion of the population reporting back to work as the Governor allows the reopening of the state’s businesses.

From March 15 to May 12 the agency has paid more than $1.09 billion in a combination of state UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self employed and others) and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program.