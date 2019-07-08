New SC Department of Children’s Advocacy now operating, providing toll free helpline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy is now operating in the Palmetto State.
The new department began operations on July 1. It allows citizens to submit complaints about services that a state agency is providing to a child. This includes state-run schools, social services and juvenile justice.
According to the DCA’s website, the purpose of the department is to guarantee that proper protection and care are provided to children by the following state departments:
- Department of Social Services
- Department of Mental Health
- Department of Juvenile Justice
- Department of Health and Environmental Control
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Department of Disabilities and Special Needs
- John de la Howe School
- School for the Deaf and the Blind
- Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School
The department will also be able to independently investigate or review incidents.
DCA is led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda F. Whittle, who was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster.
To submit a complaint about services being provided to a child, call 1-800-206-1957. Citizens can also submit complaints online at https://childadvocate.sc.gov/submit-complaint.