New SC Archives exhibit reviews forgotten 1719 revolution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A new exhibit at the South Carolina archives building spotlights a mostly forgotten peaceful revolution 300 years ago.

The exhibit is called “To preserve us from utter ruine”: The Revolution of 1719 — named after one of the hundreds of thousands of critical and historic documents stored at the archives headquarters in north Columbia.

The exhibit highlights the period when South Carolina transitioned under the rule of Great Britain from a proprietary colony run by a businessman or other leader to a royal colony with more involvement from the king.

The exhibit opens Wednesday and runs through September. There is no admission fee.