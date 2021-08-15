New research could help preserve Gullah Geechee lands

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gullah pic_371512

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A new genealogy research project in South Carolina could help preserve land belonging to the descendants of slaves who’ve retained much of their African culture and heritage.

The Heirs’ Property Family Research Project in Hilton Head Island will assist families with research that could help them obtain valid deeds for land that has been passed down to multiple family members without a will.

Volunteers with the free program will tap into census records and other documents to create family trees.

Sheryse DuBose with the town of Hilton Head Island says the project could help several Gullah Geechee families who don’t have titles on their land.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories