New law lets SC education chief fire boards after takeover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A new law in South Carolina allows the state education superintendent to fire the entire school board in districts that have too many schools rated as “underperforming.”

The law allows the superintendent to declare a state-of-education emergency in school districts where 65% or more of the schools are rated “underperforming” for three straight years on the Department of Education’s annual school report cards.

If the State Board of Education agrees with the superintendent on the emergency declaration, the district’s school board is all fired. The law doesn’t go into effect until July 2022.

The state is currently running districts in Allendale County for a second time as well as in Williamsburg County and Florence District 4.