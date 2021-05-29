New law cracks down on abandoned tire piles in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A new law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly allows for steep fines and even jail time for tire recyclers who fail to follow state regulations.

The new law allows a fine of up to $10,000 a day for a first violation of the rules and $25,000 a day for any additional violations. A judge can also sentence offenders to up to a year in jail.

Officials can immediately make a business stop taking tires if they are over capacity. The law was prompted by reporting by The Post and Courier of Charleston about Viva Recycling, which abandoned millions of tires in Berkeley and Anderson counties, costing the state $5 million to clean up.