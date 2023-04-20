BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A new initiative could bring some much-needed changes to Ribuat Road in Beaufort County. Leaders say new improvements will make the road more accessible for everyone.

Beaufort County officials are looking to transform Ribaut Road. It is a main road that many people use daily but before improvements take place, officials want to hear from you first.

It was a packed house at the Technical College Of The Lowcountry Thursday evening.

Beaufort County officials hosted the first of many community feedback sessions for improvements to Ribaut Road.

Under the reimagine Ribaut Road initiative—the 5.5 mile corridor from Boundary Street to the Russell Bell Bridge will be enhanced.

People participated in an interactive poll and also had the chance to write down changes they want to see on a map.

Amy Bowman—who works along the busy road says she’s happy to see action to bring necessary enhancements.

“Well, we’re all experiencing growth and I think what we want to see is just a happy balance between growing businesses, and the increased traffic that we’re seeing, but also having the ability to have walkways and pedestrian crossings that you know make sense for all of us,” said Bowman

Annie Powell—a long-time resident of Beaufort says her number one concern is safety.

“For the traffic lights to kinda be a little bit longer especially to make a left turn onto Lady’s Island way near the Hardee’s to where the traffic backs up, you know and people run the red lights to try and make it because they’ve been waiting for so long and just to have some safe places to you know make a left or make a right,” Powell said.

Officials say they will release a design outline of the project in the fall of this year. There is no timeline as to when construction will take place.

To learn more, take a look at the project’s website.