New documents: Passenger says Murdaugh family told him to lie about who was driving boat before fatal crash

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Connor Cook, a survivor of the February 23, 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, claims he was told by Alex Murdaugh to lie about who was driving the boat, according to documents filed Wednesday in Richland County.

The documents were filed as part of a case brought by Cook which alleges a “conspiracy to misdirect the criminal investigation away from now deceased, Paul Murdaugh, and to wrongfully shift the focus” to Cook.

During a January 13, 2020 deposition, Cook claims that despite initially telling law enforcement he did not remember who was driving the boat at the time of the crash, he did know who was driving the boat; he says it was Paul Murdaugh.

Cook said that while at the hospital, Alex Murdaugh (Paul Murdaugh’s Father) stopped him in the hallway and told him “that everything was going to be alright. [Cook] just needed to keep [his] mouth shut and tell them [he] didn’t know who was driving.”

When asked why he was scared to tell the truth, Cook said “well, I was told not to, and being who they are, I was doing what I was told.”

The investigator asked if Cook had any other reason to be concerned about the Murdaughs and Cook cited two alleged instances:

“One was said that Paul had pushed his [house maid] down the stairs and she died and nothing ever happened. And another one, there was something that Paul was supposedly involved with a guy, got found beat up in the middle of the road that they got out of.” Connor Cook

Cook went on to say “just anything they get in, they get out of.”

Alex Murdaugh also recommended Cook’s first attorney, who Cook has since dropped.

Cook said he decided to come forward when he learned blame was being shifted to him for the crash.