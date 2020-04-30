New data: Decrease in filed unemployment claims, SC still has record number of unemployed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) released new unemployment insurance claims data.

According to SCDEW, the state had a significant decline in the number of individuals filing initial claims for unemployment for a second week in a row.

Two weeks ago there were over 87,00 claims filed. This week 65,134 new claims were filed, a drop of over 22,000 claims.

Despite the decline of new claims, SCDEW says the fact is the state still has a record number of unemployed people.

In the past six weeks, over 400,000 people have filed initial claims.

SCDEW has paid more than $585 million in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) & PUA.

SCDEW has extended call center hours from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call 1-866-831-1724 for the SCDEW call center.