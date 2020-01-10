New charges against SC sheriff including pocketing overtime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspended South Carolina sheriff facing federal charges now faces charges in state court too.

A grand jury indicted Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood on 10 counts Thursday.

Prosecutors say he used on-the-clock deputies to convert a barn at his home into an opulent man cave, pocketed overtime meant for his deputies and altered a travel receipt to a Nevada conference to get the county to pay for his wife’s trip too.

Underwood is awaiting federal trial on civil rights charges.

Federal authorities say he created a false police report to justify jailing a man who had done nothing wrong.