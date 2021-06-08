NC man gets 25 years in 2018 gunshot slaying in SC

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the death of a man who was shot to death while driving.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Salvador Marquez of Charlotte received the sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a gun charge in the death of 33-year-old Matthew Littlejohn of Spartanburg.

News outlets report a car followed a vehicle driven by Littlejohn as he left a convenience store on Jan. 23, 2018.

Three gunshots were fired into Littlejohn’s vehicle, and one killed him.

