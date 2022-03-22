MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was arrested in connection with a shooting in Myrtle Beach has now been charged with murder after the victim died, according to police.

Lashawn Jarrett, 37, of Monroe, North Carolina, is now charged with murder, first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and simple possession of marijuana.

Rhonda Harris, 38, of Lancaster, died Friday at a hospital. She was hospitalized March 1 after a shooting near the Yachtsman Resort, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.

Two people were found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds laying on the ground outside of one of the victim’s cars, according to a police report obtained by WBTW News. Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two people inside a car.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.