Myrtle Beach police officer recovers stolen toys for little boy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are known for serving and protecting their community and that is what one Myrtle Beach police officer did for a child visiting the area.

Officer Cody Kolb is a police officer for the city of Myrtle Beach. Officer Kolb said the boy’s snow globe and a small wooden turtle were stolen while the boy and his family stayed at a hotel in Myrtle Beach.

“The unfortunate reality is they don’t get stuff back but in this case, something that wasn’t of high value money-wise was obviously very important to that little boy so that felt great,” Kolb said.

Police said other stolen items that belonged to the family also were returned. “We got most of their stuff back and dug through the pile and we were able to find that for the little boy,” Kolb said.

“Being able to get out and do the job successfully and get somebody their stuff back is or just have a happy ending is the motivation to come back and do it again and again,” Kolb said.

Kolb also wants to thank the employees at the hotel for helping him find the stolen items.