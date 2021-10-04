Myrtle Beach Police Department honors fallen officer one year after his death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunday marked one year since the death of Myrtle Beach Police Officer, Jacob Hancher, and the city hosted several events to honor him.

“While the incident of his death will always impact our life, it is how he lived that we will remember,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said.

Hancher was shot and killed in the line of duty on October 3, 2020, while responding to a domestic violence call. Friends and family remember him as a man who loved his community and loved what he did.

“I know this is not where any of us planned to be a year ago, we did not plan on having to get out these white gloves so soon, and this hat, and have to worry about how to wear this uniform,” Myrtle Beach Police Officer Haley Battles said.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department hosted several events to honor officer Hancher, including a road dedication ceremony. A portion of River Oaks Drive is now called Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway. The department also dedicated a memorial stone at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Complex.

“As we talk about Jacob, we all know that he had that heart to serve. That was evident in everything he did,” Suzanne Williams, Jacob’s mother, said.

“He called at 7 a.m. on October 2, and we spoke for about five minutes. If I could have that time and that conversation back, I’d still be on the phone with him right now,” Jeff Hancher, Jacob’s father, said.