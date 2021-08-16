Myrtle Beach police charge parents with neglect after 2-year-old tests positive for cocaine, heroin

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The parents of three children have been charged with neglect after Myrtle Beach police said one of them was exposed to cocaine and heroin.

According to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW, police charged Richard William Young and Brittany Morgan Woodyard with unlawful neglect of a child after an investigation that began on July 1.

During an investigation by the Department of Social Services, all three children were screened for possible exposure to illegal substances, and one of them, a 2-year-old, tested positive for both cocaine and heroin, the warrants show.

The DSS also learned that Young and Woodyard neglected to schedule surgery for one of the children after it was recommended by a doctor, according to the warrants, which indicated that happened about a year ago.

No other information about the case was immediately available from authorities.