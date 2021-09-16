Myrtle Beach police charge man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound with filing false report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 61-year-old man for filing a false police report after he showed up to a hospital Tuesday night with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Damon Middleton, 61, of Greenwood, showed up to Grand Strand Medical Center at about 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. Middleton told officers he was the victim of a shooting that happened on 8th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive, according to police.

Middleton’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, police said. He’s charged with filing a false police report, unlawful carry of a weapon, and simple possession of marijuana.

Yolanda Dale Middleton, 56, of Greenwood, was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.