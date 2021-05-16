Myrtle Beach Bike Week rebounds from 2020 pandemic slump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina motorcyclists’ event attracted large numbers of bikers from across the United States this year after the 2020 gathering was diminished by the coronavirus pandemic.

Myrtle Beach Bike Week event began May 7 and wrapped up Sunday.

The Sun News reported that hundreds of bikers were out Friday in Murrells Inlet, listening to music and shopping during the spring Harley-Davidson motorcycle rally. A bar was surrounded by motorcycles with license plates from all across the United States.

Michelle Jamison came from Minnesota on her bike that’s bedazzled with thousands of crystals.