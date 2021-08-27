MUSC wants $400M in COVID cash for heart, mental health help

Healthcare providers bring supplies to the Medical University of South Carolina’s drive-thru tent for patients who are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Citadel Mall parking lot Friday, March 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Medical University of South Carolina wants lawmakers to give the hospital system $400 million of federal COVID-19 relief money to expand mental health therapy and heart and respiratory treatment across the state.

MUSC officials told a Senate panel reviewing how the state should spend the $2.5 billion of federal help that they would partner with other hospital systems so the new programs could help everyone in South Carolina.

Lawmakers are considering dozens of plans on how to spend the $2.5 billion of around $9 billion in federal COVID-19 aid they have direct control over.

The General Assembly plans a late September special session.