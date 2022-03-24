PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple people were trapped in a home following tornado warnings Wednesday evening in Pickens County.

According to Pickens County Emergency Management, calls started coming in around 9:30 p.m. related to trees being down, trees being on houses and possible entrapment at one house on Lost Valley Road near Crystal Lane.

Roof missing from house in Pickens Co.

Tree down

First responders on scene in Pickens Co.



House damaged by storm in Pickens Co.





Tree on car in Pickens Co.



Emergency management said 5 to 6 houses have major damages. Most families affected will stay with family in the area. The Red Cross will assist one family with shelter for the night.

Search crews are doing a secondary search, but emergency management is confident that everyone is accounted for.

Minor injuries were reported and all were treated on scene, according to emergency management.

7NEWS crews on scene said power lines are down.

Emergency management is asking the public to avoid the area.