Multimillion-dollar amusement park breaks ground in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A new amusement park is breaking ground in Myrtle Beach on North Ocean Boulevard between 14th and 15th avenues.

The Funplex Myrtle Beach amusement park will have a tropical theme while featuring seven rides, a walk-up bar, and a restaurant.

What used to be an old parking lot will soon be home to a new entertainment venue Downtown.

Tight rollercoaster twists and turns will face the shops on the boulevard and the popular Tin Roof bar.

“It is small, but the way we have designed it took a long time to make this work,” said Brian Williams, Funplex Myrtle Beach CEO.

Rides will be themed to match the Grand Strand beach vibe and will include the tallest, interactive 360° flying jet ride on the market. The tower plane ride is going to be the first one in North America.

“There is only one other one operating in England, and it was just operated this past season,” Williams said.

Facing Ocean Avenue, Off-the-Coast Beach Bar and Grill, Funplex Myrtle Beach’s new bar and restaurant, will feature signature food and drink options just steps from the beach. This two-sided, walk-up bar and restaurant will offer 8 domestic and local draft beers, custom frozen drinks and traditional bar and seafood options.

While there are more than half a dozen amusement parks in Myrtle Beach, Williams saw a new and novel opportunity with the available space years ago.

“The town has a lot of experience and great attractions there, but as you know there hasn’t been anything significantly new since the sky wheel in terms of new attractions in the area,” Williams said.

After being a work in progress for years, Williams says the new downtown addition could open up opportunities in the future.

“I think that area, particularly where they are trying to develop things in that area, could be the first step to some great things,” Williams said.

“It will bring a lot of jobs as well, some full-time people, upwards of about 70 to 100 jobs, even though it’s a small footprint just because of the season and how long they are open and everything else.”

The general contractor selected for the new amusement park is family owned. The multimillion-dollar project is expected to be complete by early spring.