Mother charged after fighting coach at middle school

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother was arrested after fighting a coach at Dawkins Middle School Nov. 5.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jauqueline Laquanda Robinson, 38, was charged with assault and battery second degree.

According to the incident report, deputies were called on Nov. 5 by the school secretary that a fight was happening between a parent and a Dawkins Middle School PE teacher and basketball coach.

Once deputies arrived on scene, Robinson was speaking to the assistant principal.

The incident report said Robinson was upset with the coach from an earlier issue in which he refused to speak with her without an administrator present.

When Robinson went to pick up her daughter from basketball practice, her daughter was upset that the coach told her to stop instigating a fight between two other students.

According to the incident report, that is when Robinson and her daughter approached the coach “screaming and cussing” at him.

The coach said Robinson started pointing her fingers at his face and one time touching his face, in which he moved her hands way, the incident report said. Robinson scratched at his eyes and digging her fingers into his eye socket.

The coach’s right eye was injured during the incident.

The incident was captured on school surveillance cameras.

Robinson was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has since been released.