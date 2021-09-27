Mother and baby recover at MUSC after close call with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her newborn are recovering after a battle with COVID-19. The woman, who was initially afraid to be vaccinated, now hopes that her story will encourage other mom’s to be to get the shot for themselves and their babies.

“Being alive and with help, I’m with my baby boy,” says Prem Koonkhuntod, a MUSC patient.

Prem was only 7 months pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19. She was unable to breathe on her own and at one point, doctors said her heart stopped beating. With time being Prem’s worst enemy, she was taken to MUSC to have an emergency C-section in hopes of saving her and her baby’s lives.

“I don’t remember, but they told me they were going to put me to sleep and do their best,” she says.

Prem was unvaccinated so the virus took over her body within days. MUSC doctors and nurses rushed to her care hooking her up to machines to keep her stable. She says she barely could remember delivering her newborn son and wasn’t sure if she was going to make it.

“I asked my husband like how’s the baby? What’s going on? He told me not to worry and said the baby is strong and healthy,” Prem says.

Alex, her newborn baby was born at around 5 pounds spent weeks in the NICU. Signs of hope were hung up across Prem’s door to get up everyday to see her baby.

“I feel a little bit scared, but I feel like I am good luck to Alex, by being alive,” she says.

Prem now hopes her story will encourage others to get vaccinated, noting that she was skeptical and afraid, but has since learned how safe and effective the vaccine is.

“I think everyone, even pregnant women should take the vaccine,” Prem says.

MUSC says Prem and her newborn, Alex were discharged from the hospital and they’re both healthy.