Mother accused of insurance arson; fire killed son, 12

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) – A jury has been chosen to hear charges against a South Carolina woman accused of having a vacant trailer home burned to collect insurance, not knowing her son was sheltering there from a storm.

The 12-year-old boy died.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that Marissa Cohen is charged with arson, conspiracy and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Investigators say her son’s body was found in the trailer after a fire was reported there in 2014.

A man is serving 30 years for the arson. He said Cohen offered him $5,000 to torch the trailer.