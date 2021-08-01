More SC districts head back to school this week

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Students in five more school districts in South Carolina are back at school this week.

Students in Florence Districts 1 and 4 return Monday. Pickens County students return Tuesday. Oconee County schools are back Wednesday. And the Kershaw County School District opens its doors Thursday.

By week’s end, more than 10% of South Carolina’s 77 districts will have started their school years. All three districts in Greenwood County and McCormick County schools started last month.

School leaders say students and teachers are welcome to wear masks, but they can’t mandate them even with another spike in COVID-19 cases because of a rule passed in June by state lawmakers.