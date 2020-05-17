More businesses to reopen in South Carolina Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More business in South Carolina are gearing up to reopen Monday after being given the green light by Governor Henry McMaster.

South Carolina is following suit with Georgia and several other states and starting to slowly reopen. Right now, dine-in restaurants and retail stores are allowed to open, and starting Monday, services that require close contact will be allowed to get back to business.

Barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, spas, body art studios, tanning salons, pools and gyms can reopen Monday.

The reopenings are part of AccelerateSC, South Carolina’s plan to revive the state’s economy after the pandemic.

Businesses that choose to reopen are required to follow guidelines from South Carolina health officials, including: practicing social distancing, following capacity requirements, and thoroughly sanitizing things like tables, chairs and equipment.

