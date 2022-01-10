Moped rider killed after hitting deer in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after hitting a deer Sunday morning in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Holland Ford Road.

Troopers said the driver of a moped was traveling east on Holland Ford Road, struck a deer and spilled into the roadway. They were not wearing a helmet and were ejected.

They passed away at the scene, SCHP said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Clyde Babb, 53, of Piedmont.