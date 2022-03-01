HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would hold accountable adults who fail to supervise children who get access to firearms.

Rep. Krystal Matthews, D-Berkeley, said gun deaths and injuries involving minors with guns are frequently caused by a lack of supervision.



“Adults who fail to supervise children who have access to firearms should be held accountable,” Matthews said.



The bill was inspired by 4-year-old Kingston Barksdale, who died in October 2021 after an accidental shooting in Greenville in which officials said he was shot by another child who accessed a gun while unsupervised.

Kingston’s mother, Samantha Dodson, was shocked when she found out that South Carolina does not have violations or penalties for adults who leave unsecured firearms around children without supervision.

Even while mourning the loss of her son, Dodson began using her story to bring awareness to gun safety laws for children. She went to the South Carolina statehouse and demanded that lawmakers come up with a bill that would hold accountable adults who fail to supervise children with firearms.

Her efforts caught the attention of Matthews, who is also a mother. With the help of activist Bruce Wilson and a few state lawmakers, Dodson helped write a bill called the Kingston Act.

“What this bill does is it defines necessary terms such as access,” Matthews said. “And it creates offenses of unsecured firearms and unsupervised firearms use for children and provides graduated penalties and violations. So, what that does is make people be more accountable for when they’re not securing their weapons around children and injuries and accidents that do occur.”

Dodson said she is happy that they were able to come together and present the bill in her son’s honor.

“I’m praying that it gets passed,” she said “It is very important to me because not only to keep my son’s name alive but just to prevent this from happening to someone else. It’s just a traumatic experience that we’re dealing with, and it was preventable. That’s just been the hardest thing about the whole situation, that it could have been prevented. And not only is it affecting me, but it’s also affecting my oldest son and everyone that loved him.”

Kingston’s mother said he was known for his bright smile and love for life.

“He was so lovable,” Dodson said. “He had the biggest heart, and he wouldn’t harm anyone. He just had the biggest heart. He just wanted to play, and he loved life. He loved his brother, he loved his grandma, he loved me, and he loved his whole family. He was excited about going to K-5 and he loved playing PlayStation and Fortnight. He was just a regular kid.”

If the bill is passed and signed into law, adults who leave an unsecured firearm where a child could access it would face up to a year in prison. If the child is hurt, the adult could face 20 years in prison. And if the child kills themselves or anyone else, the adult could face 30 years in prison.



Dodson said she just wants adults to put away their guns if there are children around.

“No child should die because of something that could be prevented, and so going forward, I just, I hope that this bill is passed,” she said. “I’m praying that this bill is passed because it’s something that we need in place in South Carolina, just to protect our children.“

Dodson said she spent Christmas at Kingston’s gravesite because of an accidental shooting and that she will not stop working to prevent other parents from having to do the same.