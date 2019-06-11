Mom of 5 SC children killed asks mercy for ex-husband in his trial

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A mother whose ex-husband killed their five children says she wouldn't choose to sentence him to death, but she will respect the jury's decision.

Defense lawyers called Amber Kyzer to testify Tuesday. She said she thinks Timothy Jones Jr. should not be executed for killing their five children in a Lexington home in August 2014.

But on cross-examination by prosecutors, Kyzer said while she strongly opposes the death penalty, she thinks jurors should make up their own minds.

Under questioning, Kyzer also described how Jones hit her, spit in her face in front of their young daughter and threatened to chop her up and feed her to pigs during their marriage.

The same jury convicted Jones of five counts of murder last week. They must decide if he faces the death penalty or life without parole.