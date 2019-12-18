Mom, baby fatally shot in their South Carolina apartment

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 26-year-old South Carolina woman and her 1-year-old son have been found fatally shot in their apartment.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says Mel’lisha Jackson and her son, Elijah, were both found suffering at least one gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Jackson was pronounced dead at their Graniteville home, which is about 60 miles southwest of Columbia.

Elijah was taken to a hospital in Augusta, where he was pronounced dead. Their autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. The county sheriff’s office is investigating.