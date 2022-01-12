MLK Day celebrations happening across SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Throughout the month, various events are underway in South Carolina to celebrate the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Top events include Lowcountry Voices’ Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Concert, the MLK Summit, MLK Ecumenical Service, and the MLK Day Parade.
- Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Concert | January 15 at 5 p.m. | St. Matthew Baptist Church
- MLK Summit (Formerly the Business and professional breakfast) | January 13 at 7 a.m. | YWCA Greater Charleston
- MLK Ecumenical Service | January 16 at 4 p.m. | YWCA Greater Charleston
- Dr. MLK, Jr. Community Celebration | January 23 at 3 p.m. | UofSC Aiken
- 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration | January 13 at 6:30 p.m. | Francis Marion University
- 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Celebration | January 17 at 6:30 p.m. | Wofford College
- 41st Annual York Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade | January 15 at 1 p.m. | Downtown York