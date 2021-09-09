Missing swimmer found dead in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing swimmer was found dead in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Officials were searching for a 68-year-old man in the area of 6100 North Ocean Boulevard, Dowling said. He was found in the water off the Point at Cherry Grove.

Dowling said the man was last seen before 2 p.m., entering the ocean. Beach Patrol was flagged down around that time. During a search by boat and drone, his body was found.

When asked if the man’s death was caused by rip currents, Dowling told News13 that officials don’t know at this time but that life-threatening rip currents are present all along the Grand Strand due to Hurricane Larry off the coast.

No other information was immediately available. The Horry County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the man’s name.