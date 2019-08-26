Missing SC girl presumed dead, suspect charged with her murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WSAV) – A man already charged with the murder of a South Carolina mom now faces charges for the death of her missing 5-year-old daughter.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Duante Johnson admitted to killing Sharee Bradley, 20, and her daughter Nevaeh Adams on Aug. 5.

Police have not been able to find the girl’s body, but they say that based on evidence and statements from Johnson, they are now charging him with Nevaeh’s murder.

Johnson also faces two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Chief Russell Roark went over the timeline in a press conference Monday, saying Johnson was quickly arrested after Bradley’s body was found.

Roark explained that crews have been searching a nearby landfill based on Johnson’s claim that he disposed of the girl’s body in a dumpster. But the chief said that information was provided about 10 to 14 hours after the homicide is believed to have happened.

Crews have been searching through garbage trucks and the landfill since then, but have still been unable to recover the girl’s body.

“What we believe is that there’s a possibility that two other trucks were also loaded in the area,” Roark said, adding, “We will be providing or developing a course of action over the next several days.”

The chief said they have not given up on finding the girl’s body and that they will meet Tuesday to discuss the logistics of further searching the landfill.

Roark said that if any new information is provided in the case, they will investigate fully.

