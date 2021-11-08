Missing kayaker found dead

OCONEE, SC (WSPA) – A kayaker has died as a result of drowning over the weekend in Oconee County, South Carolina.

Officials say the kayaker drowned.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Kellen Jerome Mackey, of Pennsylvania.

According to officials, Mackey was a part of a group of three that decided to go kayaking Friday night near Cartee Road in the Martin Creek area of Lake Hartwell.

They had been attending a wedding.

Officials said Mackey was not wearing a floatation device and could not swim.