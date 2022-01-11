Minor tremors still rumble weeks after larger SC earthquake

“And we’re back… USGS reports a 2.0 magnitude #earthquake centered near Lugoff, South Carolina. The earthquake occurred at 8:31 this morning (1-11-22),” the South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Small earthquakes are still shaking the ground near South Carolina’s capital city.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.7-magnitude earthquake happened early Tuesday just east of Elgin. A slightly larger quake occurred eight hours later just a few miles away.

That’s more than two weeks after a larger convulsion and outside the window geologists typically expect for aftershocks.

Those tremors were the 11th and 12th earthquakes in just a few square miles since a 3.3-magnitude quake on Dec. 27.

Since then, a total of 11 more earthquakes have been recorded nearby. College of Charleston geologist Steven Jaume says there’s no way to tell when the string of earthquakes will come to an end.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encouraged residents to sign up for alerts through their Emergency Manager app, available in the App Store and Google Play.